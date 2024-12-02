Macate launches Gardevant Card security solution

The Gardevant Card is a patented, securely encrypted and multimodal biometric card, which authenticates, verifies and protects Gardevant card holders’ identities.

The product is a security solution for online purchases, requiring a thumbprint authentication before any purchase. The smart card combines encryption and biometrics to secure data.

The Gardevant Card is provided by Macate, a company providing a full range of professional software engineering, mobile application development services, networking solutions, and applications & hardware for businesses and consumer markets.