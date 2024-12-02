Lykke to integrate the WISeKey identity and security stack into its digital wallets

Through this partnership, the companies will co-offer their products: the Lykke Wallet and the WISeKey suite of software, APIs, and servers, to secure access to data and devices.

Lykke will integrate the WISeKey identity and security stack into its digital wallets and software, while WISeKey, in addition to its WISWatch and other security devices, will offer a ‘WISeKey wallet by Lykke’ to its customers.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company, which presides over physical infrastructures, mobile networks and the Web to ensure secure communications, protected identities and authenticated transactions.

Lykke is a digital exchange that lets people trade currencies, cryptocurrencies, and cryptographic tokens using an iOS or Android device.