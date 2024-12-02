LuxTrust joins EEMA to expand cross-border opportunities

LuxTrust is a Luxembourg-based company focused on identity management (certification authority), providing services such as strong authentication, digital signature and validation (eIDAS) and timestamping.

EEMA is a not for profit organisation focusing on identification, authentication, privacy, risk management, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things and mobile applications.

Chair of Brussels-based EEMA, Jon Shamah, said that through EEMA’s initiatives such as the European Trust Foundation, and their participation in EU projects including FutureTrust and LIGHTest, EEMA is rightly placed at the heart of Europe to support the activities of the public and the private sector.