LuxTrust, Cryptomathic to offer remote e-Signature assurance for LuxTrust users

LuxTrust is a European qualified Trust Service Provider and certification authority that supports Luxembourg’s public and private sector digital services, and its users represent over 95% of Luxembourg’s active population.

This step forward follows the completion of LuxTrust’s technical migration to an eIDAS-certified QSCD version of Signer, Cryptomathic’s remote qualified digital signature solution, which has enabled LuxTrust to upgrade all of its clients (citizens and businesses) to a high eIDAS-qualified level, according to the EU regulation’s requirements.

LuxTrust’s complete transition to the eIDAS-qualified level was made possible thanks a long-standing cooperation with Cryptomathic, a pioneer and technology leader in the field of remote signing and What You See Is What You Sign. Its flagship product, Cryptomathic Signer, was first rolled out by LuxTrust 15 years ago, and has since been developed and enhanced to be certified and approved as an eIDAS Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD).