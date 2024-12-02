Lumina releases R3 Risk Reporting service

R3 reports are currently available in three configurations: Security Clearance Continuous Monitoring, Insider Threat and Reputation Risk, and Know Your Customer (KYC) Risk for financial institutions. The content in an R3 report is equivalent to up to thirteen analyst-years of search, depending on the R3 configuration employed.

Lumina is an artificial intelligence company that serves government, commercial, and institutional customers in their efforts to harness and understand data without regard to source or structure.