LumenVox's Active Voice Authentication launched on Genesys AppFoundry

Via the AppFoundry, Genesys customers from all market segments are allowed to discover and deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees, and optimise their workforce.

The Active Voice Authentication integrates with Genesys Cloud in a bid to further protect the contact centre and provide facilitated security to each interaction. It has the ability to deliver advanced workflows and business rules, as well as it can create a multitude of specialised text-dependent and text-prompted solutions. Moreover, the platform is compatible with any Interactive Voice Response (IVR), web, or mobile application.