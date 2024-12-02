Lumenvox, OneVault team up for voice authentication and fraud prevention ecosystem





The aim of this agreement is to create a partner friendly ecosystem to address growing demands for voice biometrics-based authentication and fraud loss prevention. However, OneVault will continue to market and support existing solutions that incorporate voice biometric-based authentication resources from Nuance and NICE.

The new partnership will offer a solution set that leverages and expands on experience gained in support of both active and passive customer authentication for financial services providers and telephone companies with large contact centre operations. Both companies will offer voice processing, identity management, active and passive voice authentication, and fraud detection.

Moreover, the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) carried out an authentication and fraud prevention initiative. SAFPS is a non-profit organisation whose membership includes both large and small banks, financial services companies telephone carriers, information brokerage, healthcare and security providers, along with the South African Department of Home Affairs. It enables its members to fight fraud by sharing a database that serves as a central reference of biometric characteristics, like voice prints or facial characteristics. OneVault has formed a joint venture with SAFPS to bring to market a mobile app called Secure Citizen to provide a simple way for individuals to register and enrol their biometrics (meaning voice prints and selfies) which are then used by participating financial institutions when an individual applies for credit. Secure Citizen Contactable supports future applications for credit.



