LuggStash partners with iDenfy for streamlined ID verification

Regtech iDenfy announced a new partnership with LuggStash. This partnership is focused on improving safety and convenience for travellers to verify identities on the LuggStash mobile app.

LuggStash will use iDenfy’s full-stack identity verification solution to onboard both travellers and hosts using the app. This ensures all users experience high security standards while using luggage storing services. The collaboration will also facilitate LuggStash maintain user-friendly navigation on the app for the end-users while providing internal specialists with an easily accessible analytics page where all the KYC data is stored in a safe and compliant manner.











Tackling a rise in fraudulent activities

LuggStash is a mobile app designed to enhance travellers' experiences by offering convenient, trustworthy options for temporary luggage storage. According to the company, travellers no longer need to worry about dragging their luggage items with themselves during their journey or renting accommodation only for the sake of keeping their luggage without a need to stay. Instead, LuggStash provides a solution for storing belongings for the hosts, allowing users to explore the city without worrying of the burden.

The present mobile application market is experiencing both a surge in active usage and a rise in fraudulent activities. Fraudsters can illicitly acquire users' information and impersonate them using compromised data, resulting in incidents such as lost luggage or fraudulent money transfers. In the UK, manual fraud reports indicate that over GBP 1.2 billion was stolen through fraud in 2022, with nearly 80% of fraudulent cases originating online.

According to LuggStash, the partnership with iDenfy solved crucial security-related challenges, particularly during user sign-ups entering the application. The startup primarily utilises iDenfy's ID verification tool to verify both travellers and hosts using their app. Therefore, the company can ensure the safety and transparency of every interaction on their platform. By partnering with iDenfy, LuggStash reinforces its commitment to removing the burdens associated with luggage storage, allowing travelers to focus on enjoying every aspect of their journey.