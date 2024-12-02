Lucinity and Currencycloud partner to boost AML portfolio

Actor Intelligence allows compliance professionals to monitor customer behaviour and better understand various risk parameters for all customers. Further to that, continuous risk scoring is said to substantially increase productivity and coverage in fighting financial crime. Lucinity builds its technology around the vision of Human AI, using the human and artificial intelligence.

Currencycloud gives businesses the capability to move money across borders, and transact globally in multiple currencies. The company’s technology enables clients to embrace digital wallets, and to embed finance into the core of their business. Since 2012, Currencycloud has processed more than USD 100 billion to over 180 countries, working with banks, financial institutions and fintechs, including Starling Bank, Revolut, Penta and Lunar.