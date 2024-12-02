



Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to complement LSEG’s existing suite of digital identity and fraud solutions. This process will allow businesses to tackle rising threats such as synthetic media, whilst addressing new geographical opportunities as identity verification use cases continue to multiply.

In addition, both the London Stock Exchange Group and IDVerse will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the LSEG x IDVerse partnership

Through the use of Document and Biometric Verification, LSEG is expected to provide customers with the possibility to benefit from IDVerse’s identity verification tools and infrastructure. These include features such as fully automated, Zero Bias AI-tested technology that harnesses the power of regenerative artificial intelligence in order to mitigate discrimination based on race, age, and gender. Furthermore, IDVerse’s optimised technology was developed to not only fight fraud and deepfakes but also significantly reduce associated risks.

At the same time, as the need for document and biometric verification proliferates, the strategic deal is set to improve the overall speed, security, and reliability of checks. The process of solving the issues of accessibility, fraud prevention, and compliance represents an important initiative for both LSEG and IDVerse with joint systems being developed for clients and their users to ensure access to vital solutions. In addition, the collaboration will further verify the need for identity infrastructures to be interoperable and customisable to the end customer and to their requirements. This will take place without compromising on trust and client experience.

The partnership will also allow customers and businesses to remain open to new opportunities whilst adapting to a changing worldwide market. The spectrum of risk services, all from one trusted partner, will optimise the manner in which organisations navigate challenges and risks, avoid reputational damage, as well as reduce fraud and ensure regulatory compliance across the globe.