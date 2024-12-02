LSEG acquires Global Data Consortium to expand its digital identity solutions

Launched in 2012, GDC aims to deliver high-speed electronic digital identity verification. The company sources and enhances data from over 300 global data sources to provide digital identity verification almost in real-time, for over 70 countries.

Through the acquisition, LSEG’s Customer and Third-party Risk business will use GDC’s services to offer digital identity verification to customers and, after the acquisition is completed, GDC will become a part of LSEG’s Data & Analytics division.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed but the transaction is expected to close by the end of H1 2022, should it receive all regulatory approvals.