LogRhythm expands its partnership with e-finance

This strategic expansion involves integrating LogRhythm's Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution into e-finance's cloud computing platform. This integration aims to provide e-finance customers in sectors such as fintech, government, and healthcare with better cybersecurity capabilities, including threat detection and incident response.

The integration of LogRhythm into e-finance's platform aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to drive digital transformation and improve operational efficiency nationwide. Organisations across public and private sectors stand to benefit from LogRhythm's analytics, automated threat detection, and incident response capabilities.

In the company press release, officials from LogRhythm emphasised the importance of scalable cybersecurity defences in the context of Egypt's accelerated digital transformation efforts. They expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with e-finance and highlighted the collaboration's role in improving cybersecurity foundations and supporting national critical infrastructure resilience.

E-finance's integrated cloud computing platform offers a diverse range of 200 services, equipped with secure computing technologies and digital services such as software, cloud platforms, cybersecurity applications, artificial intelligence, and big data processing.

Officials from e-finance talked about this collaboration and underscored Egypt's digital growth trajectory and the partnership's role in strengthening e-finance's position as a provider of sovereign cloud services in the country. The integration of LogRhythm aims to improve the platform's offerings, aligning with Egypt's evolving digital landscape and supported by e-finance's certifications from the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority.

The partnership between LogRhythm and e-finance initially focused on mitigating threats in Egypt's digital payment security ecosystem in 2023. The recent expansion of this collaboration further extends LogRhythm's scalable and accessible cybersecurity solutions to e-finance and its customers.

More information about e-finance

E-finance for digital operations is a subsidiary of e-finance Investment Group, offering end-to-end payment infrastructures and a suite of digital products for government, businesses, and consumers. With a focus on G2G, G2B, G2C, B2B, and B2B2C transactions, e-finance provides a modern technological infrastructure ensuring strong encryption and security for e-payment systems.

Through its 'e-finance Cloud' line of business, e-finance offers a sovereign Accredited Security-driven multi-cloud platform, delivering a comprehensive public cloud services catalogue with over 150 products according to the company press release.