



By combining their complementary capabilities, LogRhythm and Exabeam intend to advance AI-enabled security operations, offering customers effective threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). LogRhythm supports security teams in mitigating breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into available insights. On the other hand, Exabeam offers AI-driven security operations, with the company being one of the first to integrate AI and machine learning in its products to deliver behavioural analytics in addition to security information and event management (SIEM).











LogRhythm – Exabeam merger objectives

According to LogRhythm’s officials, the combination of the two companies’ expertise and shared strategic vision is set to accelerate AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for customers globally. Considering their knowledge of SIEM and UEVA, LogRhythm and Exabeam intend to develop a new employee-inspired organisation that includes both their services. In addition, customers are set to receive improved R&D investments and product innovation, enhanced service and support coverage, and access to a larger AI-driven product portfolio, including cloud-native and on-premises options.



Furthermore, representatives from Exabeam underlined that, by combining their organisations, the two companies aim to continue to advance security operations developments with solutions that merge AI, automation, SIEM, security analytics, and UEBA to combat cyber threats. As AI and cloud services have a strong position in the market, Exabeam and LogRhythm intend to collectively address the requirements of their joint prospects and customers to further improve their cybersecurity TDIR capabilities.



Additionally, the merger is set to close in the third quarter of 2024, with it currently being subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.