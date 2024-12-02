LoginID, Ipsidy partner to combine FIDO2 Strong Authentication with biometric identity verification

According to the press release, by integrating Ipsidy’s biometric identity verification platform with the LoginID FIDO as a Service platform, both companies will now offer FIDO2 authentication and login services, delivered with enhanced security and high levels of identity trust.

Moreover, the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report stated that over 80% of hacking-related breaches leveraged weak or stolen passwords. Quickly becoming the de facto standard for authentication, FIDO2 enables easy and secure logins to websites and applications via biometrics, mobile devices and/or FIDO Security Keys.

Furthermore, under this agreement, the companies will combine LoginID’s FIDO platform with Ipsidy’s mobile identity platform services. Accordingly, Proof by Ipsidy offers identity verification, while supporting mobile identity document capture, liveness confirmation, and facial biometric matching of a selfie to a credential photo. Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform can also automatically and without human intervention, validate the authenticity of an identity credential and confirm its possession by the rightful owner.

Overall, the combined LoginID and Ipsidy solution allows an enterprise to remotely verify an account holder’s identity and bind that identity to their device during provisioning, as these capabilities remove any uncertainty of the identity of the user transacting with the enterprise.