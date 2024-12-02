LoginID gets grant to develop authentication for Algorand's platform

The Algorand platform is an open blockchain ecosystem that is designed for the general public. Its creators are hoping to make the blockchain more accessible, and help people take advantage of the transaction guarantees that are possible with the technology.

With that in mind, Algorand is backing LoginID to provide users with a one-touch authentication process. The solution would allow people to verify their identities with the biometric sensors available on their smartphone, thereby providing all parties with assurances about those involved with a transaction. The technology could be used to confirm a transaction, and to generate secure digital signatures that are linked to a biometric.

Once LoginID’s research is completed, developers would be able to integrate the finished APIs and SDKs into their own customer-facing apps. End users, meanwhile, would not need to install plugins to use a passwordless (and FIDO-certified) authentication process.