LockPath introduces PCI DSS compliance solution

The solution provides organizations with the tools needed to prepare for and demonstrate compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) version 3.0. It is available for both on-premise and cloud delivery.

The solution provides organizations with the necessary infrastructure to build and manage a PCI DSS 3.0-specific compliance framework. Included in the solution is a scalable authority document library which contains all PCI 3.0 requirements. These requirements can be mapped to the organizations policies and procedures to ensure all requirements are being met. The solution also includes functionality to develop and maintain policies and procedures, identify and remediate asset vulnerabilities, and log and investigate payment card related incidents.

LockPath is a provider of corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. LockPath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries.