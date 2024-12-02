



Considering the current environment, with a volatile market and evolving regulatory landscape, financial institutions and other credit providers leverage third-party data to make decisions when managing accounts in their portfolio. However, in many cases, not collecting and verifying data could lead to them not meeting regulatory requirements. On the other hand, collecting and utilising the data can pose complexities on legacy platforms, with data siloed between different systems and needing manual action to recover and document it.











LoanPro’s identity verification tools

In a bid to support its users, LoanPro introduced Smart Verify, a suite of data solutions that integrate third-party data sources into platforms for optimised identity verification and ongoing monitoring for business and consumer accounts. Through it, the company is set to scale clients’ compliance strategies and offer increased protection against credit risk, without negatively affecting operational efficiency. By leveraging Smart Verify, LoanPro’s customers are set to be able to simplify and augment their processes for account-disrupting events, including bankruptcies and lawsuits, among others.

Moreover, LoanPro aims to support lenders in complying with Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and Military Lending Act (MLA), delivering instant verification that can benefit both the borrower and the lending firm. In addition, the newly launched data solutions work towards connecting LoanPro’s platform to a range of trusted information, including government sources such as the Department of Defense, Social Security Administration, and court records from jurisdictions across the US. The company integrates these data sources into its platform, implementing one-click tools that enable clients to conduct ongoing monitoring and ad-hoc verifications.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from LoanPro underlined that by launching Smart Verify, their company aims to allow credit and lending providers to have a scalable and adaptive method to utilise data in their routine processes. Also, through the identity verification solution, LoanPro focuses on enabling its clients to minimise risk, drive performance across their portfolio, and scale operational efficiency.