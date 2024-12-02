Lloyds introduces fraud prevention technology with Pindrop

The patented Phoneprinting technology, developed by call centre fraud experts Pindrop, creates an ‘audio fingerprint’ of each call by analysing 147 unique call features, such as location, background noise, number history and call type, to highlight unusual activity, identify potential fraud and stop criminal callers.

Customers will benefit from protection against the newest tactics fraudsters employ to disguise their calls and manipulate individuals. These tactics include caller ID spoofing, voice distortion and social engineering. As a member of the Government’s Joint Fraud Taskforce, the Group is committed to gathering and sharing intelligence to help bring criminals to justice.

The Group will introduce the software across the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands early next year.