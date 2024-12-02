Lloyds Bank warns against online fraud

The bank noted a sharp increase in the number of people being targeted by these practices which have seen people lose an average of GBP 427. It said that while people lose on average over GBP 400 to these scams, those aged between 55 and 64 are more than double that at GBP 1000.











Lloyds commissioned its own research into scams, finding most of these fraudulent activities begin on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or on Instagram. With people on the lookout for lower-cost items amid a 20% rise in the price of popular goods like trainers, clothes, gaming consoles, and phones, more are beginning to fall victim to new scams. This is especially the case during the Christmas rush when people are trying hard to get everything they need before the big day.

Fraud prevention specialists form Lloyds Bank stated that with people especially keen to bag a bargain this Christmas given the cost of living squeeze, heartless fraudsters will be ready to trick unsuspecting victims out of their hard-earned cash. Online shopping scams come in all shapes and sizes, but the vast majority start with items advertised on social media, where it’s easier for fraudsters to use fake profiles and advertise goods that simply don’t exist.





Lloyds Bank offers 6 tips for staying safe from fraud online

Here are Lloyds Bank's tips for staying safe when buying cheaper items online: