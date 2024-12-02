Litle & Co partners ThreatMetrix for fraud detection services

Under the agreement, Litle offers merchants more tools - including device fingerprinting, IP geolocation, proxy and VPN detection, and reputation scoring - for detecting and preventing fraud attacks.

ThreatMetrix correlates a visitors online behaviour and association through data and analytics in the ThreatMetrix Global Trust Intelligence Network (The Network). The platform enables businesses to analyse the digital personas of website visitors, including their previous online behaviours and transactions, before authorizing an online transaction.

ThreatMetrix serves a global customer base across a variety of industries, including financial services, e-commerce, payments, social networks, government and healthcare.

In recent news, ThreatMetrix, an US provider of integrated cybercrime prevention solutions, has launched an online fraud plug-in extension of its TrustDefender Cybercrime Protection Platform for the Magento e-commerce platform.

