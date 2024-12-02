Linedata partners with cybersecurity firm Conduit Security

This collaboration aims to strengthen Linedata’s security measures for its investment management clients by integrating advanced capabilities to detect wire fraud into its existing Linedata Protect offering.

With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introducing new compliance regulations regarding cybersecurity incident disclosures, especially in light of the evolving cyber threat landscape and advancements in artificial intelligence, the ability to detect and counter threats has become increasingly crucial for investment firms. By incorporating Conduit’s advanced detection technology into Linedata Protect, investment management clients will benefit from a comprehensive solution that not only addresses current cybersecurity threats but also tackles emerging and evolving threats such as wire fraud and deep fakes.

Linedata Global Services representatives highlighted the importance of investment managers staying ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats. They emphasised that the collaboration with Conduit demonstrates Linedata's commitment to providing tailored cyber solutions for its investment clients, specifically addressing wire fraud and other emerging threats prevalent in the financial industry.





Conduit specialises in proactively managing the risks associated with wire fraud. Their software offers codified best practices and procedures, intelligent risk intelligence, transparency, and accountability, enabling Linedata clients to detect and prevent wire fraud attempts in real time.

Representatives of Conduit Security expressed their dedication to cybersecurity innovation in response to the advancing threat landscape. They stressed the significance of the partnership in addressing the complex challenges investment firms face concerning wire fraud threats. By combining Conduit's expertise in identifying and preventing wire fraud with Linedata’s leadership in the investment industry, they aim to deliver a holistic solution that safeguards investment firms effectively.

As cyber threats have become an inherent aspect of conducting business, asset managers, hedge funds, and private equity firms are particularly susceptible targets. Linedata’s comprehensive cybersecurity services include Linedata Protect Managed Detection, Response, and Remediation (MDRR), policy development, training, vulnerability assessment and testing, third-party risk management, and CISO-as-a-Service. Linedata Protect and Linedata Protect Premium operate on a consumption-based model with no minimums, offering transparent pricing and cost certainty while allowing scalability based on evolving needs.





About the companies

Conduit Security protects investment managers and their capital from wire fraud criminals. Founded by a former FBI Agent and Palantir alum, Conduit’s software solution is built on years of experience in responding to and preventing wire fraud losses. Their solution, trusted by many major asset managers, has safeguarded billions of dollars in transactions, prevented millions in losses, and has maintained a flawless record.

With 25 years of experience and 700 clients spanning 50 countries, Linedata employs 1200 professionals across 20 offices, providing global technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries. Their solutions empower clients to evolve and operate at the highest levels of efficiency.