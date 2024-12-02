LINE launches passwordless login for LINE app on iPad

The new feature is based on FIDO standards and eliminates the need for passwords. LINE joined the FIDO Alliance as a board member in 2017. In 2019, FIDO2 authentication was implemented into LINE Pay. Now, LINE customers can also use FIDO2 biometric authentication to log into the LINE app for iPad.

To utilise biometric authentication for the LINE app on iPad, biometric information must first be registered on a smartphone and linked with a LINE account. Furthermore, beginning with 2020, users will be able to sign into the desktop version of LINE with passwordless authentication using the biometric information stored on their smartphones. Biometric authentication can be used to migrate LINE accounts and sign into LINE family services beginning of 2021.