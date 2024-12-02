Liberty Bank boosts its fraud strategy with Compass Plus partnership

Thus, the bank has teamed up with long-term partner Compass Plus to launch a new fraud detection and prevention system built on their solutions. Following the completion of the project, which was implemented with technological support from Compass Plus, Liberty Bank can monitor and act on suspicious transactions, to reduce the risk and losses associated with a wide range of fraudulent activities.

The partnership between Liberty Bank and Compass Plus began in 2005. Liberty Bank provides a full range of banking services to individuals and legal entities using technologies in the financial industry.