Liberis partners with Alloy for global expansion and compliance

The partnership will enable Liberis to leverage Alloy’s platform to fast-track its global growth, and simplify the merchant experience by integrating automated compliance verifications into the funding application process. Additionally, it will facilitate the creation of custom, white-labelled onboarding experiences for partners.











Streamlining merchant onboarding

Alloy’s platform provides Liberis with access and integrations to a global network of over 190 data sources that help streamline KYC, KYB, and AML processes while also preventing financial crime. This will enable Liberis to onboard merchants in new markets quickly and efficiently.

Most merchants will experience a smooth and seamless application process, with compliance verifications happening behind the scenes. In cases where further documentation is necessary, Liberis will offer a bespoke, white-label experience that aligns with the needs and standards of both merchants and their partners.

Liberis officials express satisfaction with partnering with Alloy to facilitate global expansion. Alloy's platform enables swift market entry, optimizes digital merchant funding applications, and ensures compliance standards are met without compromising user experience.

Executives from Alloy said they are happy to be partnering with Liberis and add them to their growing list of global clients. Alloy is designed to help businesses take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risk while growing with a clear picture of their customers. They’re confident that their partnership will help Liberis achieve its goals and provide its merchants with a seamless onboarding experience.

Liberis is committed to growing in a scalable way. By partnering with Alloy, Liberis can reduce the engineering resources required to support its international expansion and meet its compliance requirements. This allows Liberis to focus resources on its core mission of providing merchants with the funding they need to grow and thrive through their partners.





Liberis also secured USD 112 million in funding to support expansion

In December 2023, Liberis secured USD 112 million in debt financing from HSBC Innovation Banking and BCI Capital for North America, Europe expansion, and entry into new markets. The funding underscores Liberis' commitment to addressing the global small business funding gap and offering flexible financial solutions amidst economic challenges.

Liberis officials highlight the importance of the joint debt facility in expanding their embedded finance platform and providing fair funding to more businesses. HSBC Innovation Banking UK and BCI Capital express support for Liberis's expansion efforts and its vital role in SME funding globally.