Liaison brings Tokenization as a Service on Big Data platform

ALLOY is a big data-backed platform that can handle workloads for a variety of purposes. Providing TaaS on ALLOY enables tokenization of many different types of data. In addition to using the technology to securely process financial data such as credit card information, Liaison customers are relying on the companys TaaS solution on ALLOY to protect other sensitive, identifying information.

Liaison offers enterprises through its TaaS solution on ALLOY is offsite vault storage, a safe approach that provides access, backup and recovery services that are secure to use.

TaaS also eliminates the burden for enterprises of maintaining PCI requirements for downstream systems such as ordering and shipping. Customers can manage in-store or online transactions without holding sensitive credit card data that is subject to PCI regulations in its systems.

Rather than saving actual payment information, they store a token for quick retrieval of the data they need from Liaisons vault, without leaving the actual sensitive data vulnerable in a downstream system. With TaaS on ALLOY, the sensitive data is safely stored and accessible only to users with the appropriate authorization and authentication, i.e., the token, to access the data.

