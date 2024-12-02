LG integrates AI facial recognition in blockchain digital currency payments

The solution is being trialled at LG headquarters, where the company has installed facial recognition devices that check the identity of employees and then automatically access the blockchain-based community currency. LG’s ‘face recognition community currency’ is hosted on the cloud, and employees can use the service to make contactless payments at the company’s restaurant.

This could be beneficial during the current COVID-19 pandemic as users can avoid touching a smart card or downloading a mobile app for scanning QR codes. The goal is to reduce contact with machines at the time of payment.