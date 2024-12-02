LexisNexis unveils new platform via its risk management, AML portals

Organizations are often challenged to onboard and train new analysts so that they master proficiency quickly in the investigative functions. The new LexisNexis Risk Solutions platform addresses this problem, which is the high attrition rate of AML (anti-money laundering) analysts and fraud investigators impacting the compliance departments.

The new platform enables banks, retailers, ecommerce and telecommunications companies to standardize the way AML and fraud investigations are conducted and alerts remediated.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a provider of information that helps customers across industries and government predict, assess and manage risk.