LexisNexis rolls out insurance customer data management solution

LexID is an identifier built from proprietary linking technology to match disparate identity information and help insurers create a single customer view across their enterprise. For auto, home, and life insurance carriers that aggregate data to optimise risk-decision making, legacy systems, fragmented data, and organisational silos have made customer record management (CDM) one of the insurance market's impediments, according to the company.

By pulling together information from multiple touchpoints, marketing, quote, renewal, and claims, insurance providers can build a comprehensive representation of their customer. Not only can LexID for Insurance facilitate data accuracy across the enterprise, but it can also assist carriers with delivering products and services suited to the needs of their customers, according to LexisNexis.