LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Synectics Solutions, NFI team up to manage fraud risks





MondoVisione reports that the two businesses are uniting to work with the Cabinet Office and the National Fraud Initiative (NFI) – a government-led exercise that matches data within and between public and private sector bodies to prevent and detect fraud across the UK.

The LexisNexis IDU platform combines cutting-edge tech with an intuitive interface and multiple data sources to enable businesses to effectively manage fraud risks by strengthening the identification process during new customer onboarding. Its capabilities will harness the NFI data through a secure portal provided on behalf of the NFI by Synectics Solutions, which will provide an in-depth fraud assessment of an individual’s data footprint at the point of application, to protect genuine customer applications and highlight potential fraud risks around an identity. In addition, the NFI data footprint will be combined with LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ own expansive datasets to help detect and prevent even more fraud and illicit activity.