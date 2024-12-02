LexisNexis Risk Solutions selected by New Jersey gaming sector

As per the agreement, LexisNexis will offer identity and age verification services to online gaming operators in New Jersey.

Online gaming generates approximately USD 30-35 billion globally and continues to be one of the growing segments of the global gaming market. As more states in the US establish regulatory frameworks for online gaming, the segment is poised for expansion in the next five to 10 years.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a provider of information that helps customers across all industries and government predict, assess and manage risk. Risk Solutions provides products and services that address evolving client needs in the risk sector.