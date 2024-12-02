LexisNexis Risk Solutions introduces fraud intelligence synthetic score

LexisNexis Fraud Intelligence Synthetic Score analyses hundreds of unique identity characteristics and events to help businesses identify inconsistencies and fraud patterns in application profiles. The tool utilises data sets and high-powered analytics to examine application profiles associated with synthetic fraud to arrive at a three-digit numeric risk score ranging from 001 – 998.

The LexisNexis Fraud Intelligence Synthetic Score goes beyond traditional pass/fail criteria for applicant verification to provide fraud risk warning intelligence to investigative teams for more efficient application review. The solution predicts the likelihood an application will result in fraud: The lower the score, the lower the risk.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world and is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.



