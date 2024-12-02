LexisNexis Risk Solutions introduces Fraud Defense Network alliance

The main purpose is to provide the organizations with resources, information and actionable intelligence in order to predict, detect and mitigate the risks that fraud presents. According to LexisNexis, perpetrators engaged in fraud, even after being convicted, are likely to strike again, often in a different industry. By creating an alliance that aids all industries to share information, organizations can better mitigate the risk that fraud presents daily.

Fraud Defense Network participants will help create new tools and fraud resources and communicate practices for organizations to leverage in the fight against fraud.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a provider of information that helps customers across all industries and government predict, assess and manage risk. Risk Solutions provides products and services that address evolving client needs in the risk sector.