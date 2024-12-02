LexisNexis Risk Solutions finishes Emailage' s acquisition

Emailage operates in the fraud and identity sector where customer needs are in constant flux due to digital commerce expansion across industries and geographies. The company’s fraud prevention solutions assess fraud risks by utilising email address metadata, a differentiated global contributory network, and ML algorithms.

Emailage is now part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and it will facilitate the LexisNexis Digital Identity Network with its best-in-class email intelligence and contributory network. Both companies already have an established commercial partnership to offer email risk assessment to customers around the world.