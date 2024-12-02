LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquires TruNarrative

TruNarrative will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. According to company officials, this acquisition positions itself to help a wide range of businesses select the financial crime prevention components they need, then quickly enable and utilise these tools within high functioning, easy-to-use workflows.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Leeds, UK, TruNarrative enables organisations to manage the entire financial crime lifecycle within a unified platform that allows for automated onboarding, a dynamic risk score, and transaction monitoring. The platform allows for no-code configuration and rapid integration through one API, enabling a single view of customer risk.

Financial crime compliance solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions help companies navigate the regulatory landscape, stay compliant and reduce their risk of fines and reputational damage. In addition, fraud and identity solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions provide data insights and a platform to help solve fraud and authentication challenges.