LexisNexis receives SAFE-BioPharma Association certification

This certification means that identity credentials can be used at known levels of assurance by US federal agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration.

The scope of the accreditation covers the LexisNexis Instant Authenticate and Multi-Factor Authentication solutions, which ensure issuing authorization and access privileges for authorized recipients and offer scalable authentication procedures in accordance with NIST Levels of Assurance.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a provider of information that helps customers across all industries and government assess predict and manage risk. LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides products and services that address evolving client needs in the risk sector. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is part of Reed Elsevier, a provider of professional information solutions.