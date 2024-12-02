LexisNexis closes the acquisition of ThreatMetrix

Thus, ThreatMetrix will become part of RELX Group’s Risk & Business Analytics segment, which includes LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The partnership will advance the development of innovative solutions that enable companies around the world to protect themselves against existing and emerging fraud, risks and financial crime.

This acquisition will enable a comprehensive approach to fraud and identity risk management. Adding digital identity insights from ThreatMetrix enables LexisNexis to continue creating scalable solutions that will help our customers get ahead of fraudsters.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.