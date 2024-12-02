LexisNexis adds behavioural biometrics to LexisNexis ThreatMetrix





Behavioural Biometrics combined with existing digital identity intelligence enables organisations to make more reliable fraud and risk decisions. LexisNexis Behavioural Biometrics is fully integrated into and accessed via LexisNexis ThreatMetrix, an enterprise solution for global digital identity intelligence and authentication powered by insight from billions of transactions, embedded machine learning and a decision platform. This adds an additional layer of defense by analysing the way a user interacts with a device and differentiates between different user profiles.

Moreover, by layering behavioural biometrics with digital identity intelligence, customers gain additional risk signals across account openings, high-risk pages (logins, personal information changes, password resets, payee creation etc.), and payments. With Behavioural Biometrics, an organisation's is able to:

Distinguish between human and bot account activity;

Identify ‘good’ customer profiles;

Reliably profile fraudsters;

Detect session anomalies;

Build confidence relating to returning, trusted customers.



