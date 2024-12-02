LexisNexis acquires consumer data and identity solutions Tracesmart

The move is aimed at expanding LexisNexis’s identity management and fraud prevention solutions for the banking, insurance and public sectors.

Founded in 1999, Tracesmart is a provider of consumer data and identity, risk and trace solutions serving UK clients by delivering web-based software for tracing, identity verification/fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, debt collection and data cleansing.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions helps customers across industries and government predict, assess and manage risk.

