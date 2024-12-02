Levvel Research, Tipalti's accounts payable research: fraud, data security are top concerns

The research was commissioned by Tipalti – a global payables automation solution company – and it found that 83% of companies made cross-border payments in 2019, representing a 10% increase over 2018. 450 professionals from North American organisations across a variety of industries and market segments were surveyed.

However, fraud remains a top concern, with 33% of businesses being worried about it. Additional concerns include data security (26%), local tax and regulatory requirements (26%), the challenge of monitoring supplier information for regulatory compliance (23%), and the growing volume of international payments (19%).

The research findings also include: