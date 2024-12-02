Levels of fraud stand at USD 2.9 bln each year in US

Through this report, it was examined the scale of US Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) fraud. Contributors to the report highlight the size of the problem and how authentication technology is ready to take a front seat in the fight against fraud.

The report indicates that although reported fraud stands at USD 980 million in the USA, actual levels of fraud stand at an estimated USD 2.9 billion each year. Significantly, every dollar spent on these attempts is taken from the same fund used to run schools and provide healthcare.