Less than 5 percent millennials feel their online data is protected

According to the survey commissioned by security company Intercede, fewer than 5% of UK and US 16 to 35 year olds believe their digital identity is completely protected by effective safeguards.

The survey indicates a general concern about existing safeguards such as the use of easily hackable – but widely used – password-based authentication methods. A quarter of the more than 2,000 consumers polled said they access more than 20 password protected websites, applications or devices in the course of a year. However, 45% claimed they only change passwords when they have to and only 6% believe their data is completely secure based on the password policy they apply.

When asked about the impact of an increasingly digitally connected world, such as the increased use of mobile devices on their digital privacy, nearly 70% believe the risk will increase. More disturbingly, 54% felt the failure of companies and governments to adequately protect identities and data will result in public distrust of goods and services.

Findings unveil that a further 44% believe there will be an eventual decline in data sharing and 36% predict demands for action. Almost 12% of respondents cited a decline in economic stability as a potential consequence of businesses and government failing to better protect consumers’ online identities, while 9% cited domestic instability and 6% cited international political instability as alternative outcomes.