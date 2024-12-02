Less than 1 percent of mobile devices are infected with malware

According to a recent report conducted by Motive Security Labs from Alcatel Lucent, Android accounts for the next 20% with other operating systems registering negligible traffic, and only 0.75% of mobile devices are infected. In comparison, 14.4% of fixed broadband connections were infected in the first half of 2015.

The rate of mobile malware actually dropped from 0.68% to 0.50% in April before rebounding based on the volume coming from Windows during the summer. As for Android, it has cut down its infection rate from 60% of mobile malware in June 2014 to the 20% that Motive reported for June 2015.

The proliferation of Android malware comes from third-party app stores and unregulated certificates (self-signed apps). According to Google’s own Android security report from 2014, only 0.15% of Android devices had potentially harmful apps (which is not necessarily malware) from Google Play and that was before Google instituted human reviewers for the store.