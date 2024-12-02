Lenovo to form biometric authentication body

The body will be called Online Biometric Authentication, and will be a subsidiary of the Lenovo Capital & Incubator Group (LCIG).

Henry Chai, CEO of the new company, said China is more extensively exposed to the mobile internet than any market in the world, and the traditional authentication methods of username/password combo can no longer meet users demand for convenience, efficiency and safety especially in the ever expanding mobile internet.

This is the main reason the company seeks to provide technologies and solutions to end users through stronger online authentication methods based on FIDO standards.