Lenovo, Intel, PayPal, Synaptics to bring authentication to laptops

The collaboration will enable Lenovo customers to be able to authenticate to online FIDO-enabled services like PayPal by using a fingerprint instead of a password. This biometric authentication system for PCs will implement current FIDO standards, bringing established FIDO biometric authentication capabilities to the PC.

The Synaptics Natural ID fingerprint sensor features enterprise-level security with TLS 1.2 encryption. Synaptics’ Natural ID Fingerprint Solution is secured by SentryPoint features, including TLS 1.2 encryption and anti-spoofing algorithms. PayPal leverages unique authentication ecosystem to continue making payments more secure.

Through this collaboration, the companies seek to reduce fraud and increase security, while making online authentication nearly frictionless with biometrics secured by built-in, hardware-level protection.