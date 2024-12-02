Lemonway taps Onfido's selfie onboarding solution

Lemonway customers will first be asked to take a picture of a photo ID. Onfido’s solution will confirm that the ID is legitimate, and then compare the ID to a selfie video of the document holder. The video has liveness detection to make sure that the user is present and uses facial recognition to match the face in the video to the one on the identity document.

Once that process is complete (and if everything checks out), Lemonway will allow the user to open an account and make financial transactions. The company offers services throughout Europe and specialises in secure payments for crowdfunding platforms and for business-to-business and consumer-facing product marketplaces. In that regard, Lemonway’s solution uses automation to remove friction from payment workflows.

According to Lemonway, the partnership will boost client revenues because Onfido will increase conversion rates and allow those clients to focus on core aspects of their business. The solution will also minimise the threat of fraud and help companies fulfil their Know Your Customer obligations. Lemonway’s API is an end-to-end payment solution and has already been delivered to companies like Renault, Decathlon, and HelloAsso.