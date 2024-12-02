



Lemonway is a pan-European payment institution focused on serving B2B, B2C, C2C marketplaces, and alternative finance platforms. It offers solutions for payment processing, wallet management, and third-party payments, while ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Online Onboarding focuses on upgrading the customer onboarding process for marketplaces, enabling them to concentrate on strategy and business growth while maintaining a competitive edge with their partners.

This solution provides an automated onboarding experience that merges Lemonway’s payment knowledge with Entrust's ETSI-certified identity verification featuring Qualified Electronic Signature (QES), supported by Entrust’s Onfido Identity Verification solution. Marketplaces that leverage Lemonway to navigate the intricate, compliance-focused onboarding journey can benefit from the ability to offer a safe and efficient experience to their merchants.

Key Features of Online Onboarding: