Ledger teams with Intel to bring protection for digital wallets users

Ledger will integrate its Blockchain Open Ledger Operating System (Bolos) into Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX), with the joint solution initially being deployed with cryptocurrency software wallets Electrum and MyEtherWallet.

The solution is designed to help cryptocurrency owners safeguard their digital assets by protecting their private keys from unauthorised use. The collaboration between Ledger and Intel means that sensitive information will be stored within an Intel SGX enclave instead of on the application.

In addition to stopping software-based attacks, the solution provides users with a compromise between software wallets and hardware wallets.