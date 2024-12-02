LeasePlan Bank taps Onfido's technology to improve its onboarding process





With their new approach, LeasePlan Bank is building an online banking experience that competes with the status quo set by branches. To make the onboarding process easier and quicker for users, LeasePlan Bank turned to Onfido for online document verification, and to Iquality for their technical expertise and implementation within LeasePlan’s architecture.

The Iquality team built an experience that puts the customer in control. During onboarding, customers get a checklist of everything they need to create a savings account. For the Document Verification part, powered by Onfido, they just need to take a photo of their ID using their smartphone.