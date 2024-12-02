LeapXpert secures USD 22 mln in Series A+ funding round

The funding round was led by Rockefeller Asset Management through its Technology Ventures Group and was joined by Uncorrelated Ventures, the Partnership Fund for New York City, a new strategic investor, together with existing investors.





LeapXpert’s offering and funding details

The press release details that an increasing number of clients expect to leverage WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS, WeChat, and other channels of the like to conduct business, which creates a conflict within the compliance and privacy policies of financial institutions and enterprises. What is more, recent regulatory enforcement actions have levied considerable fines and settlements for employees’ use of unapproved and unmonitored messaging channels.

As per a soon-to-be-released LeapXpert survey, messaging apps are almost universally used by financial firms of all types for business, however, the compliance technology for regulating them is just now in the process to be adopted. The LeapXpert Communications platform is an extensive communication and compliance solution for enterprises that reconciles flexible client communication with recordkeeping compliance, adherence to information security, and data governance.











When using LeapXpert, companies provide their employees with a single corporate identity for business communication through iMessage, WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram, WeChat, Signal, LINE, and voice calls, with all the employees’ business communication being enabled to be recorded, whereas their personal messages remain private. Simultaneously, clients can communicate natively on their preferred messaging app. Furthermore, the platform integrates with Microsoft Teams, which enables employees to communicate in a compliant manner with clients on the messaging app of their choice from within Microsoft Teams.

Christopher J. Randazzo, Managing Partner of Rockefeller Asset Management’s Technology Ventures Group, who has joined the LeapXpert board of directors advised that in a post-pandemic world, connecting with clients through their preferred communication channels has become a business mandate, and financial institutions particularly have expedited their digital transformation to meet the growing regulatory requirements related to communication.

LeapXpert is set to leverage the funding round to address the increasing demand from the financial services industry, speed up penetration into other industry verticals, and increase its partnership network. The company will keep on developing its communications platform, add additional vertical modules, improve its voice offering, launch a public SaaS solution, and roll out additional integration to better its current technologies.

Commenting on the announcement, Dima Gutzeit, Founder and CEO of LeapXpert advised that the company’s goal is to set a global standard for responsible and flexible employee-customer communications and the funding is believed to bring it a step closer to achieving this vision.