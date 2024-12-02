Lazarus Alliance partners PluriME to provide PCI assessment

As a PCI DSS Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company, Lazarus Alliance has been approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) to measure organizations’ compliance with the PCI DSS audit standard.

PluriME chose Lazarus Alliance because of its Proactive Cyber Security PCI DSS audit methodology, which utilizes Continuum GRCs IT Audit Machine (ITAM) technology to streamline the compliance process.

In addition to conducting the company’s PCI assessment, Lazarus Alliance is also performing penetration testing and helping PluriME develop its internal cyber security and compliance policies.